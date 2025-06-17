The IDF published an update on the Iranian missile and drone attacks on Israel since the beginning of Operation Rising Lion

Since the beginning of the operation:

• Less than 400 ballistic missiles have been launched

• Hundreds of UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) have been launched

• Approximately 35 impact sites have been identified

*Casualties*:

• 24 people killed

• More than 647 injured, including:

• 10 in serious condition

• 37 in moderate condition

• Over 600 with minor injuries

*Damages*:

18,766 damage claims have been submitted to the Israel Tax Authority:

• 15,861 related to structural damage

• 1,272 related to vehicles

• 1,633 related to contents and other property

*Evacuations*:

• 2,725 people have been evacuated from their homes.