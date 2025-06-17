The IDF published an update on the Iranian missile and drone attacks on Israel since the beginning of Operation Rising Lion
Since the beginning of the operation:
• Less than 400 ballistic missiles have been launched
• Hundreds of UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) have been launched
• Approximately 35 impact sites have been identified
*Casualties*:
• 24 people killed
• More than 647 injured, including:
• 10 in serious condition
• 37 in moderate condition
• Over 600 with minor injuries
*Damages*:
18,766 damage claims have been submitted to the Israel Tax Authority:
• 15,861 related to structural damage
• 1,272 related to vehicles
• 1,633 related to contents and other property
*Evacuations*:
• 2,725 people have been evacuated from their homes.