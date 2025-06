The ISA has announced that it "bows its head and expresses profound sorrow at the fall of Captain Tal Movshovitz, a commander in the ISA who was kiled in action during reserve service in the Gaza Strip."

Tal, 28, married and father of two, a resident of Reut, fell in the southern Gaza Strip during reserve service as deputy commander of a company in the 7086 Engineering Battalion in the Golani Brigade. He is the 11th fatality of the ISA since the war began.