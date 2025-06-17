US President Donald Trump denied claims by French President Emmanuel Macron who said the President returned to the US to work on a ceasefire.

"Publicity-seeking President Emmanuel Macron, of France, mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to D.C. to work on a “ceasefire” between Israel and Iran. Wrong! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a ceasefire. Much bigger than that. Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay Tuned!" Trump stated.