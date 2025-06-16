CNN's White House correspondents report that President Trump is deeply skeptical about drawing the US into the escalating conflict as such an action carries significant risk, potentially escalating the war beyond its current participants and dragging the US into a prolonged and uncertain military engagement.

US military involvement could deepen divisions within Trump's political support and undermine a central tenet of his “America First” policy—avoiding entanglements in foreign conflicts, especially after years of costly wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

This hesitation comes just weeks after the president outlined a renewed approach to US policy in the Middle East.