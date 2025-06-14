A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defense systems are operating to intercept the threat.

The public is instructed to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice.

Leaving the protected space is only permitted following an explicit directive. Continue to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command.

