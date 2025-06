Defense Minister Israel Katz said, "Iran has crossed red lines by daring to fire missiles at civilian population centers in Israel."

"We will continue to defend the citizens of Israel and ensure that the Ayatollah regime pays a very heavy price for its heinous actions," he added.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)