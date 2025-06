The following radio stations will broadcast as silent stations on Shabbat:

Radio 90 - 94.7 FM

FM Radio South - for Ashkelon, Ashdod, Sderot, Lachish and Gaza Envelope - 101.5 FM

Radio Kol Chai - 92.8 | 93 | 102.5 FM

Kol Barama - 105.7 | 104.3 | 92.1 FM

Kan Moreshet - 90.5 | 90.8 | 92.5 | 100.7 FM

Galei Israel Radio - 89.3 | 94 | 106.5 FM

Kol Play - 107.6 FM