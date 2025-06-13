President Isaac Herzog stated on X that freedom requires vigilance and action, emphasizing the importance of countering the Iranian nuclear threat.

He praised Israeli security forces for their efforts in intercepting missiles and drones, which he said protect not only Israel but the broader region.

Herzog accused the Iranian regime of decades-long terror sponsorship and highlighted the ongoing captivity of 53 hostages from the October 7 attack.

He called for their immediate release and described the conflict as a fight for regional and global security and the values of the free world.