French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot responded to Israel's strike on Iran by calling on "all parties" to "exercise restraint and avoid any escalation that could compromise regional stability."

The Minister stressed that France prioritizes the security of its nationals and our interests, and noted that the country has "repeatedly" expressed concerns regarding Iran's nuclear program.

"We reaffirm Israel's right to defend itself against any attack," he added, urging the use of diplomacy to de-escalate tensions.