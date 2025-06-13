The National Security Council (NSC) warns that in light of recent regional developments, the likelihood of terrorist retaliation against Israeli and Jewish targets worldwide has increased.

The NSC advises Israeli citizens abroad to avoid displaying Jewish or Israeli symbols, refrain from sharing personal information on social media, and steer clear of events associated with Israel.

The public is also urged to remain highly alert, follow the instructions of local security forces, and notify the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs in case of an emergency.