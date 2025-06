US President Donald Trump responded for the first time to the Israeli strike on Iran that was launched early Friday morning.

Trump told Fox News: “Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb, and we hope to return to the negotiating table. We’ll see what happens. There are some leaders who won’t be coming back.”

He added, “The US will defend itself and Israel if Iran retaliates.”

Trump also confirmed that the US had prior knowledge of the Israeli attacks, but was not militarily involved.