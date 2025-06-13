The launch of Operation Rising Lion and the declaration of a state of emergency in the home front, Magen David Adom (MDA) has raised its level of readiness to the maximum.

From early morning hours, 35,000 MDA employees and volunteers prepared to provide quick and efficient medical responses to any need.

All Magen David Adom ambulances and intensive care units have been fully staffed, and the emergency call centers 101 are operating from safe spaces, with the aim of continuing to provide life-saving services even under the threat of missiles.

In addition, the reserve unit of the blood services has been activated, and additional medical staff have been recruited.