During the night, more than 200 fighter jets of the Israel Air Force attacked over 100 targets across Iran with precise intelligence guidance from the Intelligence Directorate, including hideouts of senior officials in the Iranian military.

In the attacks, the three highest military commanders of the Iranian regime were eliminated:

* Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammed Bagheri

* Commander of the Revolutionary Guards, Hossein Salami

* Commander of Khatam al-Anbiya (Emergency Headquarters), Gholam Ali Rashid