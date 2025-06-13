Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, responded to the Israeli strikes on Iran and threatened, "The Zionist regime must expect severe punishment."

"The strong hand of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic will not relent. In the enemy’s attacks, several commanders and scientists were killed. Their successors and colleagues will immediately continue carrying out their missions, God willing," he stated.

"Through this crime, the Zionist regime has sentenced itself to a bitter and cruel fate — and it will undoubtedly receive it," added Khamenei.