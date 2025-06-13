National Security Minister and Cabinet member Itamar Ben Gvir commented on Israel’s strike in Iran, saying: “The State of Israel is now carrying out an operation that has been planned for months. I stand with the IDF soldiers and all branches of the security forces. All agencies—police, prison service, fire services—are prepared and ready for any scenario.”

He added, “The entire People of Israel are united in this just campaign against a cruel enemy that seeks our destruction.”

Ben Gvir concluded with a biblical quote: “Blot out the memory of Amalek.