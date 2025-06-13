Defense Minister Israel Katz spoke to the General Staff Forum prior to the start of the operation in Iran, saying: “This is a defining moment in the history of the State of Israel and the history of the Jewish people. Tonight, the IDF is launching an operation against the head of the Iranian octopus to thwart its capabilities and remove the threats of annihilation against the State of Israel.”

Katz noted that upon assuming office, he set preventing Iran’s nuclear program as a top priority, adding: “Iran is more determined than ever to realize its vision of Israel’s destruction. We are now targeting the head of the snake itself.”

He stated that in recent years, especially in recent months, the IDF has developed advanced intelligence and operational capabilities that enable it to face these challenges.

“I trust you—and the entire State of Israel trusts you and prays for your success,” he concluded.