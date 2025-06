US Ambassador Mike Huckabee met on Thursday with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

"Glad to greet Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich & National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir at the US Embassy in Jerusalem after they were ridiculously sanctioned by 5 nations. Outrageous hypocrisy," Huckabee stated.