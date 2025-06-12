Haaretz intelligence and security analyst Yossi Melman believes that U.S. President Donald Trump is unlikely to launch a military strike against Iran, partly due to Saudi Arabia’s pledge to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in the U.S.

According to Melman, an American attack would provoke an Iranian response not only against Israel but also Saudi Arabia, potentially including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a spike in oil prices, and strikes on U.S. bases in Bahrain and Qatar—leading to a wider regional war.

Melman further noted that an Israeli strike would not occur without Trump’s approval, and it is doubtful that Prime Minister Netanyahu would proceed without U.S. air defense backing. This reinforces the assessment that Trump seeks to avoid war and American casualties—though, as Melman cautions, "when two erratic gamblers are involved, anything is possible."