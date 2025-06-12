Khaby Lame, widely regarded as the world’s most popular TikTok star, has left the United States after being detained by immigration authorities in Las Vegas last Friday. Officials allege that Lame remained in the country after his visa expired.

U.S. immigration authorities confirmed that Lame voluntarily departed the country, though they did not specify the exact date of his departure or his destination.

Lame is among hundreds affected by President Donald Trump’s intensified immigration crackdown, which has included nationwide raids and a rise in deportations. The policy has also triggered widespread protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Lame has yet to release a public statement regarding the incident, leaving fans uncertain about his current whereabouts.