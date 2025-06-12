A 12-year-old Syrian girl who was evacuated last week from southern Syria to Rambam Health Care Campus received urgent, life-saving treatment in the pediatric intensive care unit at Ruth Rappaport Children's Hospital. She was discharged in good condition and returned home the day before yesterday.

The evacuation was carried out by the IDF in coordination with the “Jethro- Jews for Druze” organization, which also covered the costs of her hospitalization. The girl, who was in critical condition and facing life-threatening cardiac issues, arrived at Rambam last Thursday accompanied by her mother.

During a four-day stay, she underwent a medical procedure to address her heart condition and responded quickly to the treatment. Following her recovery, she was transferred back to the IDF, which facilitated her return to a meeting point with her father in southern Syria.