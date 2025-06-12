A U.S. federal court has sentenced former CIA analyst Asif Rahman to three years in prison for leaking classified documents detailing Israeli strike plans against Iran, ahead of Hamas' deadly attack on October 7.

Rahman was convicted of leaking Pentagon documents and transmitting top-secret national security information to unauthorized individuals.

According to the indictment, Rahman printed two classified documents regarding a potential Israeli military operation in Iran, photographed them, and passed them on to unauthorized parties.

The U.S. Department of Justice stated that the leaked materials were “posted on social media last October and included information on planned actions by a foreign nation — a U.S. ally — against a regional adversary.”

Read more