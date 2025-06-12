Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion responded to the announcement by Argentina’s President that his country’s embassy will be relocated to Israel’s capital next year.

“I congratulate Argentine President Javier Milei on his declaration that Argentina’s embassy will be moved to Jerusalem in 2026. This decision is not merely a diplomatic step; it is an expression of the values of friendship, justice, and recognition of Jerusalem as the eternal capital of the State of Israel. As mayor, I look forward to seeing Argentina’s flag raised in Jerusalem and thank President Milei for his courage and unwavering support for the Jewish people and their state,” said Lion.