National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir commented on the recovery from Gaza of the bodies of hostage Yair Yaakov and another hostage.

"I commend the IDF and Shin Bet for retrieving the bodies of our hostages, Yair Yaakov, may his memory be a blessing, and another hostage whose name has not yet been cleared for publication. I send my condolences and embrace to the dear families, sharing in their profound grief. To bring back all our hostages and continue living here safely, we must remain committed to intense combat against Hamas with full force - until its complete destruction," said Ben Gvir.