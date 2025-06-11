Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Tuesday that he had instructed the IDF to prevent any attempt by jihadist protesters from Egypt to infiltrate the Gaza Strip, emphasizing that the security of IDF soldiers will not be compromised.

Katz called on the Egyptian authorities to prevent the protesters from reaching the Egypt-Israel border and warned that their attempts to enter Gaza pose a threat not only to Israel, but also to the Egyptian regime and other moderate Arab governments in the region.

According to Katz, the protesters seek to support Hamas and promote radical Islamic ideology, backed by the Iranian axis of evil and other terror elements.