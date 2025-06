IDF: We are currently unaware of IDF fire during daylight hours that corresponds with the footage circulated in the media. The details are under review.

Overnight (Wednesday), IDF troops fired warning shots toward suspects who were advancing while posing a threat to the troops, in the area of the Netzarim Corridor.

This is despite warnings that the area is an active combat zone. The IDF is aware of reports regarding individuals injured, the details are under review.