Earlier today (Tuesday), the IDF eliminated a Hezbollah terrorist and an additional terrorist who operated in the 'Lebanese Resistance Brigades' terrorist organization, directed by the Hezbollah terrorist organization, in the area of Chebaa in southern Lebanon.

According to the IDF, the terrorists were handling weapons used by Hezbollah for terrorist purposes and for the observation of IDF soldiers in the area.

The IDF stressed that the activity of the terrorists constitutes a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.