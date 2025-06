Dr. Ron Tomer, President of the Manufacturers Association, sharply criticized the UN's International Labour Organization (ILO).

According to Tomer, “It is inconceivable that after October 7th, when some of the attackers who took part in the massacre had previously benefited from work and residency permits in Israel, and when workers were abducted and murdered at their places of employment, the organization chooses to condemn Israel rather than those inciting and supporting acts of terrorism.”