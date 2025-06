The IDF's Arabic spokesperson, Colonel Avichay Adraee, issues an evacuation warning for residents in the northern Gaza Strip.

"To all present - especially in the neighborhoods of Al-Karama, Abd al-Rahman, Al-Nahda, and the Jabalia Camp - the IDF is acting robustly in the areas where you are located to destroy the capabilities of terrorist organizations. For your safety, evacuate immediately south to known shelters in the city of Gaza," he wrote.