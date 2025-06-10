Coastal District police yesterday arrested a security guard in the mall in the city of Harish, after an investigation revealed that he is an illegal resident, a resident of the Palestinian Authority, who is in Israel without legal permission.

The suspect, a 34-year-old resident of Umm al-Rihan, was arrested for questioning at the I'ron police station and was imprisoned. The police have launched an investigation against his employer, on suspicion of employing an illegal resident and working without a security license. Today, the police are expected to request an extension of his detention in the Haifa Magistrate's Court.