The Ministry of Health has reported on a person suffering from measles who flew to Amsterdam with a stopover in Athens. The patient was at Ben Gurion Airport on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at gate C2, and took flight A3925 of Aegean Airlines, which departed from Tel Aviv at 15:00 to Athens, and continued with a connection to Amsterdam where it landed at 20:06.

Passengers on the flight are requested to ensure that they are vaccinated according to the guidelines. The Ministry of Health recommends that unvaccinated pregnant women, immunocompromised individuals, and infants under one year old contact their local health office to discuss the possibility of receiving passive immunization.