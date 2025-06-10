Interior Minister Moshe Arbel announced that he instructed authorities to deny entry to 12 participants in the pro-Palestinian protest flotilla and have them returned to their countries of origin.

'The State of Israel will not allow its sovereignty to be undermined through provocative protest flotillas at its borders,' said Minister Arbel. 'I thank the staff of the Population and Immigration Authority for their swift, professional, and responsible action in safeguarding national security and public order.'