Passengers from the “Madleen” aid flotilla arrived at Ben Gurion Airport early Tuesday morning, ahead of their deportation.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said, “The passengers of the ‘Selfie Yacht’ arrived at Ben Gurion Airport to depart from Israel and return to their home countries. Some of the ‘Selfie Yacht’ passengers are expected to leave within the next few hours.”

The statement added, “Those who refuse to sign deportation documents and leave Israel will be brought before a judicial authority, in accordance with Israeli law, to authorize their deportation.”

Consuls from the passengers’ home countries met them at the airport.