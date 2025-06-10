Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that Greta Thunberg and the activists aboard the Gaza flotilla were brought to a screening of the film documenting the October 7 massacre atrocities upon their arrival in Israel, but refused to continue watching after seeing what it entailed.

"The antisemitic flotilla members close their eyes to the truth and have once again proven that they prefer the murderers over the victims, continuing to ignore the atrocities committed by Hamas against Jewish and Israeli women, adults, and children," said Katz.