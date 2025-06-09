Defense Minister Israel Katz commented on the IDF's takeover of the flotilla that was headed to Gaza.

"I commend the IDF for the swift and secure takeover of the 'Madleen' flotilla, preventing it from breaking the blockade and reaching Gaza's shores," Katz said. "I have instructed the IDF to screen footage of the October 7 massacre for the flotilla passengers upon their arrival at the Port of Ashdod."

He added: "It is fitting that the antisemitic Greta and her Hamas-supporting companions see firsthand the true nature of Hamas—the terrorist organization they came to support. They should witness the atrocities committed against women, the elderly, and children—crimes for which Israel is acting in self-defense. The IDF will continue its fight against the Hamas murderers with full moral justification until their defeat."