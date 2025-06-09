Commenting on the flotilla that is making its way to Gaza, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement: "The maritime zone off the coast of Gaza is closed to unauthorized vessels under a legal naval blockade, consistent with international law."

"The yacht is claiming that it is delivering humanitarian aid. In fact, it is a media gimmick for publicity (which includes less than a single truckload of aid) - a 'selfie yacht'. We call on all actors to act responsibly and to channel humanitarian aid through legitimate, coordinated mechanisms, not through provocation."