Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement of mourning this afternoon (Friday) following the falling of four soldiers in the Gaza Strip.

"This is a sad and difficult day. On behalf of all the citizens of Israel, my wife and I send heartfelt condolences to the families of our four heroic fighters who fell in Gaza in the battle to defeat Hamas and bring back our hostages, two of whom's names have been released: Yoav Raver and Chen Gross. Our four fighters gave their lives for the security of us all. The entire people of Israel embrace the dear families in their heavy mourning. May the memory of our heroes be blessed and cherished in the heart of the nation."