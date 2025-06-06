Defense Minister Israel Katz referred to the falling of four soldiers in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to Katz, Sergeant Major Chen Gross, a reserve soldier in the Maglan unit, and Sergeant Yoav Raver, a soldier in the Yahalom unit, fell along with two other soldiers whose names have not yet been released.

Katz expressed condolences to the bereaved families and noted that "there are no words that can comfort us in light of the magnitude of the loss." Additionally, he wished for recovery for the wounded and strengthened the soldiers operating "with courage and determination against a cruel enemy."