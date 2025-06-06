Four IDF soldiers were killed Friday morning when an explosive device detonated inside a building on the outskirts of Khan Yunis, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

The names of two fallen soldiers have been cleared for publication:

Master Sergeant (Res.) Chen Gross, 33, from Magen Yeshua, a soldier in the Maglan unit of the IDF Commando Brigade. He was killed in combat in southern Gaza.

Staff Sergeant Yoav Reuver, 19, from Sde Warburg, a soldier in the elite Yahalom unit of the Combat Engineering Corps. He was also killed in combat in southern Gaza.

According to an initial investigation, at approximately 6:00 a.m., an IDF force entered a building for clearing operations when an explosive device detonated inside. As a result, four soldiers were killed and five others were wounded — one seriously and four in moderate condition.