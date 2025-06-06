Rabbi Steve Burg, Chairman of Aish Ha’am and CEO of Aish Global, commented on the results of the American Zionist Movement elections for the World Zionist Congress.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the parties that participated in the American Zionist Movement elections for the World Zionist Congress. The historically high voter turnout is a powerful reminder that the bond American Jews feel toward Israel across our many diverse communities remains vibrant and enduring.

"Now that the votes have been counted and the results declared, we are entrusted with a sacred responsibility: to serve as the voice of the Jewish people on the world stage for the next five years. To fulfill that mission, what we need most is unity."

He added: "As the leader of Aish Ha’am, I am proud to affirm our party’s commitment to building bridges throughout the Jewish world. From its inception, our slate was intentionally inclusive, bringing together Jews from a rich mosaic of backgrounds, traditions, and experiences. We believe deeply that the World Zionist Congress must be a forum where challenges facing global Jewry are met with courage, collaboration, and creativity. That is why our movement strives to reflect the full diversity of our people, while holding fast to the shared destiny that binds us."

He noted that "the greatest challenge we face is also our greatest opportunity: achieving authentic unity while honoring our differences. I pledge to work hand in hand with all parties represented in the Congress, with humility, wisdom, and above all with love for every Jew. Unity is not just a goal. It is a necessity for our survival and success as a people. Together, may we rise to this historic moment."