The chairman of the Noam party, MK Avi Maoz, blasted President Isaac Herzog on Thursday evening following his participation in the Pride Parade, which, Maoz said, "tramples on the sanctity of Jerusalem, the Jewish people, and the family."

"It is very unfortunate that the President of the Jewish state chose to participate in a divisive event. It is not to his honor, not to the honor of his great grandfather, and not to the honor of the State of Israel. A disgrace to the state and the institution of the presidency," stated Maoz.