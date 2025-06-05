US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff commented on the recovery of the bodies of Judi Weinstein-Haggai and Gad Haggai: "Grateful for the Israeli soldiers who brought home the remains of Judi Weinstein and Gad Haggai so that they may now rest in peace. Hamas must accept the ceasefire proposal put forward so that the remaining living hostages can return to their loved ones and the remains of those killed can come home to their families. While those killed can never be replaced, this closure is absolutely critical and a minimum of human decency."