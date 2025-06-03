Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lamented the soldiers' deaths: "On behalf of all Israeli citizens, my wife and I send heartfelt condolences to the families of the heroic soldiers Staff Sergeant Lior Steinberg, Staff Sergeant Ofek Barhana, and Staff Sergeant Omer Van Gelder, who fell in Gaza in the campaign to defeat Hamas and free our hostages. Our hearts ache for the families in their darkest moments. We will forever appreciate the heroism of our soldiers, Lior, Ofek, and Omer. May their memories be blessed and forever in the heart of the nation."