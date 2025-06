IDF Spox Effie Defrin urges the world to reject Hamas's "fake news" about aid distribution in Gaza, stresses the IDF's commitment to delivering aid while dismantling Hamas, and urges media caution against unverified claims from the terrorist organization.

