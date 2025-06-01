Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, "I was very saddened to hear about the passing of former Bank of Israel Governor Prof. Stanley Fischer, of blessed memory."

"Stanley was a great Zionist, who did a great thing - a man of international stature who left everything, made aliyah, and took upon himself the position of Governor which I offered to him.

"He was also an outstanding economist. In the framework of his role as Governor, he greatly contributed to the Israeli economy, especially to the return of stability during the global economic crisis.

"Over the years, Stanley proudly represented Israel in the world in a series of senior positions in which he served, in both the global and American economies, and in promoting Israel's good name and economy.

"May his memory be blessed."