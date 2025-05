US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza is close, speculating that an official announcement could come on Friday or Saturday.

Trump also said that he believes a deal with Iran on its nuclear program is close as well.

Read more

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)