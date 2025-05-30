Lt. Col. (Res.) S., commander of Battalion 5035 in the IDF’s Efraim Brigade, addressed ongoing security operations in Judea and Samaria, highlighting a shift in approach amid heightened challenges.

“We are operating in an exceptional period, where the security challenges demand sharp and precise responses,” he stated. “The offensive activity in Judea and Samaria marks a significant change in the rules of the game — and we are not stopping for a moment.”

“We will continue to act with determination for the security of the residents of this region and the entire State of Israel.”