The IDF announced that it is investigating why Aviv Geffen’s concert at Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv on Thursday evening was not stopped during the sirens which were activated due to a missile launch from Yemen.

“Tonight, reports were received that during the performance held at Yarkon Park, attendees did not hear the alerts that were activated following the missile launch from Yemen. We emphasize that the alerts were activated as usual. The concert was not stopped by security forces during the alerts, and the incident is under investigation,” stated the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.