White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked by the press about the new aid distribution system and the incident when Gazans overran one of the distribution centers.

Leavitt responded: "Meals and food were given to hungry people thanks to President Trump. The President was the reason that the aid went into Gaza, and he got the Israelis to support that plan. I would add that the previous administration rejected such a plan to ensure that these starving, devastated people in the Gaza Strip were given humanitarian aid and assistance." She mentioned the previous administration's failed plan to construct a pier on the shore of the Gaza Strip and added: The President is opening up his humanitarian heart to get aid into the region while his team simultaneously negotiates a ceasefire and the return of hostages."