Ruby Chen, father of hostage Itay Chen, addressed the United Nations Security Council today during a landmark session on Resolution 2474—the Council’s first formal discussion on missing persons in armed conflict since the October 7 Hamas attacks. Initiated by the United States, the session brought the voices of the families into the heart of the international arena. He called on the Council to establish a dedicated UN body to address hostage-taking as a distinct and ongoing violation of international law, and to ensure the resolution is fully implemented and enforced.

In his speech, Ruby gave voice to the collective anguish of hostage families—especially those whose loved ones were murdered and whose bodies remain in Gaza. Joining him at the session were Itay’s 14-year-old brother Alon, members of the Goldin family, and the Neutra family.