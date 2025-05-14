MDA Paramedic Erez Fogel, one of the first to arrive at the scene of the shooting attack in Samaria, said: “We left from a nearby community with the ambulance and quickly arrived at the scene. We saw a private vehicle on the side of the road with bullet markings. Inside the vehicle was the driver, a woman in her 30s, unconscious with severe gunshot injuries. In the seat next to the driver was a male around 40 years old, fully conscious, also suffering from gunshot wounds. He was trying to treat the injured woman next to him and attempted to stop her bleeding. We got both of them out of the car and provided medical treatment. We loaded the female into the mobile intensive care unit and evacuated her to the hospital while performing resuscitation efforts, as her condition was critical. The male was evacuated in another intensive care ambulance, fully conscious, in serious condition.”